Barron's Picks And Pans: Boeing, Comcast, Conoco, Emerson And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story suggests how to play the streaming TV revolution.

Other featured articles discuss the effect of lower enterprise tech spending and offer dividend stock picks for a low-rate world.

Also, the prospects for an oil giant, an optical retailer, a beleaguered aerospace leader, and more.





"How to Play the Stocks in the Streaming TV Revolution" by Jack Hough makes a case for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to come out ahead of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) as the landscape changes.

Andrew Bary's "ConocoPhillips Stock Looks Cheap After a Selloff" suggests ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares look cheap now but that may change as investors discern its good prospects and shareholder-friendly blueprint for the future.

In "National Vision Stock Is a Buy, Says Wall Street. Some Shorts Say Look Again.," Bill Alpert offers a look at why bearish investors are taking aim at National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE), the fastest-growing U.S. optical chain for a decade.

Goldman Sachs says corporate spending plans for tech products have "deteriorated markedly," according to "Enterprise Tech Is Becoming a Tough Sell" by Tae Kim. See whether Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are among the stocks most at risk.

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "5 Dividend Stocks for a Low-Rate World," find out what makes Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) and others solid investment considerations for a low-rate world.

"There Is Opportunity In Emerson Shares, Says Activist" by Al Root shows how Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EME) stock could rise 50% if cost cutting, better governance and a plan to split the business in two is adopted.

In "Health-Care Stocks Are on the Mend," Ben Levisohn points out that after a dismal performance this year, the recovery in health care stocks like Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) may just be getting started.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares will rally on evidence that the troubled 737 Max is being cleared for use again. So says Al Root's "Boeing's Recovery Just Got a Lot More Complicated." But first, there is more bad news to digest.