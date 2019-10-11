'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Take On Nokia, Oracle And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he wouldn't buy more shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). He would wait for the earnings report, scheduled on Oct. 17. He wants to see the guidance before he decides to buy more.

Jim Lebenthal bought Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) three months ago and he would buy it ahead of 5G.

Sarat Sethi would buy and hold Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). He expects to see a higher multiple for the stock.

Jon Najarian thinks there is more upside to gold. He sees SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) as a safe haven.