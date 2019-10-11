Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Take On Nokia, Oracle And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he wouldn't buy more shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). He would wait for the earnings report, scheduled on Oct. 17. He wants to see the guidance before he decides to buy more.

Jim Lebenthal bought Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) three months ago and he would buy it ahead of 5G.

Sarat Sethi would buy and hold Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). He expects to see a higher multiple for the stock.

Jon Najarian thinks there is more upside to gold. He sees SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) as a safe haven.

