Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Disney, Carnival Corp And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't understand how New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) could have such a degradation.

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) is a winner and it probably goes to $100, said Cramer.

Cramer wouldn't sell Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He sees it as a great long-term situation.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has been a complete house of pain, said Cramer. It has no support and he sees nothing but sellers.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is a part of a marijuana slump, explained Cramer.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is having such a hard time and the weather has been bad, said Cramer. He added that it yields almost 5% and if it gets to 5%, he would be a buyer.