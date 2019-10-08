Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Disney, Carnival Corp And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 11:43am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't understand how New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) could have such a degradation.

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) is a winner and it probably goes to $100, said Cramer.

Cramer wouldn't sell Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He sees it as a great long-term situation.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has been a complete house of pain, said Cramer. It has no support and he sees nothing but sellers.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is a part of a marijuana slump, explained Cramer.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is having such a hard time and the weather has been bad, said Cramer. He added that it yields almost 5% and if it gets to 5%, he would be a buyer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL + DIS)

As Trade Talks Approach, "Barometer" Stocks Like Apple And Boeing Could Be In Focus
Eyeball Wars: Streaming Services View For Consumer Attention
Investors Sell FANG To Buy IPOs In September's IMX
Investor Movement Index Summary: September 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What Cannabis Advocates And Activists Are Saying About The Vaping Crisis On Social Media

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday