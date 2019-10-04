Market Overview

Broadcom, Trex And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 4

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 3:55pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said there is a lot of momentum building in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER). He thinks the stock is going higher.

Stephanie Link likes Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). She has a long position in the name and she believes it's going higher.

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX).

Josh Brown said Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) are phenomenal companies. He thinks they're going to change their business model and eventually, they're going to work.

