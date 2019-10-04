Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 11:11am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wants to buy Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI). He is not worried about its balance sheet.

Cramer wants to stay away from the commodity business. He is not a buyer of Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS).

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has never moved up since CFO Sarah Friar left the company last year. He likes Square and thinks it's a good company.

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is a buy, said Cramer. He likes the merger with United Technologies.

See Also: Credit Suisse Gets Bullish On Raytheon, United Technologies Ahead Of Merger

Cramer is a buyer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). The merger with Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is going to be a winner.

Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) is really bad, said Cramer. He would sell it.

Cramer is a buyer of BP plc (NYSE: BP), but he recognizes how much fossil fuels are hated.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has come down just enough for Cramer to buy it.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + BP)

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Apple, Biogen And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 1
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bristol-Myers, AMD And More
8 Latest Short Seller Targets
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

KeyBanc Upgrades Charter Communications On Price Hike, Broadband Potential