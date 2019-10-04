Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wants to buy Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI). He is not worried about its balance sheet.

Cramer wants to stay away from the commodity business. He is not a buyer of Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS).

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has never moved up since CFO Sarah Friar left the company last year. He likes Square and thinks it's a good company.

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is a buy, said Cramer. He likes the merger with United Technologies.

Cramer is a buyer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). The merger with Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is going to be a winner.

Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) is really bad, said Cramer. He would sell it.

Cramer is a buyer of BP plc (NYSE: BP), but he recognizes how much fossil fuels are hated.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has come down just enough for Cramer to buy it.