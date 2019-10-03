Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Trade Desk, SAGE Therapeutics And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is the kind of stock that you pick up slowly as it goes down.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) is going to keep going down because the market doesn't favor growth, said Cramer. He added that when it bottoms investors are going to regret they haven't bought some on its way down.

Cramer likes Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) and its dividend yield.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a good stock, said Cramer.