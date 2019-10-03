Market Overview

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Trade Desk, SAGE Therapeutics And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 11:59am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is the kind of stock that you pick up slowly as it goes down.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) is going to keep going down because the market doesn't favor growth, said Cramer. He added that when it bottoms investors are going to regret they haven't bought some on its way down.

Cramer likes Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) and its dividend yield.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a good stock, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

© Copyright Benzinga
