Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 1

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 7:08am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). He loves the new CEO because he expects him to make a lot of meaningful changes. He has also noticed unusually high options activity in the name. Najarian has a long position in Wells Fargo and he sees it as a long-term hold.

Jon Najarian spotted a purchase of puts in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ). He said traders are betting the stock is going down. He decided to jump in and he bought puts during the show.

Stephanie Link likes VF Corp (NYSE: VFC). She has it on her shopping list.

Jim Lebenthal thinks Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) should report a great quarter. He owns the stock.

Joe Terranova would stay in a long position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Pete Najarian Stephanie LinkMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KEYS + IQ)

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019
13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

This Day In Market History: The Guinness IPO