Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). He loves the new CEO because he expects him to make a lot of meaningful changes. He has also noticed unusually high options activity in the name. Najarian has a long position in Wells Fargo and he sees it as a long-term hold.

Jon Najarian spotted a purchase of puts in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ). He said traders are betting the stock is going down. He decided to jump in and he bought puts during the show.

Stephanie Link likes VF Corp (NYSE: VFC). She has it on her shopping list.

Jim Lebenthal thinks Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) should report a great quarter. He owns the stock.

Joe Terranova would stay in a long position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS).