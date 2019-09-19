Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 11:18am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is oversold, but it's very volatile.

Cramer needs to do more work on Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI). He likes the device, but he has to do more research on stock before he makes his call.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) should be higher this time next year, said Cramer. He thinks the CEO is doing a great job.

See Also: JPMorgan: Why GE's Earnings Beat Wasn't Really A Beat

Cramer likes Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and he liked it since $30.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) could trade to $18 or $19, if it has another good quarter, said Cramer.

Cramer thinks National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG) is a great idea.

Cramer is a buyer of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), but he advised his viewer to diversify his investments.

