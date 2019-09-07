Market Overview

Apple, Twitter And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 9

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2019 3:26pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said that the transports sector had a big turnaround this week. He thinks FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) looks like an interesting stock to buy.

Brian Kelly is a seller of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH).

See Also: What To Expect From Apple's Product Event On Tuesday

Dan Nathan likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of the next week's iPhone event.

Guy Adami believes Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is on its way higher. He explained that it has shaken off a lot of bad news.

Posted-In: Brian Kelly Dan Nathan Fast Money Fast Money Final Trades Guy Adami Tim SeymourMedia

