Apple, Twitter And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 9

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said that the transports sector had a big turnaround this week. He thinks FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) looks like an interesting stock to buy.

Brian Kelly is a seller of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH).

Dan Nathan likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of the next week's iPhone event.

Guy Adami believes Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is on its way higher. He explained that it has shaken off a lot of bad news.