'Fast Money' Traders Give Their Opinion On Johnson & Johnson And Papa John's

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 7:23am   Comments
Brenda Vingiello advised a viewer of CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" to hold Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). She thinks it's a good company with great fundamentals. The underlying business is still growing and the stock is still attractively valued, said Vingiello.

See Also: Analysts Bullish On Papa John's CEO Change

Jon Najarian explained that people are buying Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), after the company got out of trouble with the former founder and CEO. It has received a number of upgrades in the last couple of days. Najarian likes the activity in the name.

Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianMedia

