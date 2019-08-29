Brenda Vingiello advised a viewer of CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" to hold Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). She thinks it's a good company with great fundamentals. The underlying business is still growing and the stock is still attractively valued, said Vingiello.

Jon Najarian explained that people are buying Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), after the company got out of trouble with the former founder and CEO. It has received a number of upgrades in the last couple of days. Najarian likes the activity in the name.