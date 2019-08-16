On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) at its current price. He wouldn't sell the stock, but he wouldn't double down either.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ: VIAB) and Viacom, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: VIA) are both trading lower and it is driving Cramer crazy. His charitable trust owns Viacom Class A and he thinks it's a buy because the CBS merger is terrific.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK-B) is a buy, said Cramer. He sees value in the name.

Cramer likes Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM), but he would rather buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is a great brand name, said Cramer.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) didn't have a good quarter, said Cramer. He would have to take a pass on the stock.