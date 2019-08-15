Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amarin, Owens-Illinois And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 11:19am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he's not encouraged by the situation in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI). He is not a buyer.

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) is a good company, said Cramer. He expects it to trade lower on Thursday. He thinks the stock is good at $15 or $16.

Cramer would be a seller of DCP Midstream LP Unit (NYSE: DCP). He doesn't like the Midstreams because they don't have growth and he doesn't trust them.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is way too high in comparison with the rest of the market, thinks Cramer.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is okay, but it's not his favorite stock at the moment.

