Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 11:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would stay away from Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

Cramer Sees a buying opportunity in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL). He explained that the company reported a very good quarter, much better than he expected.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) had a huge move higher this year, but Cramer is a buyer.

Europe is dead money, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy Banco Santander SA (NYSE: SAN).

Cramer advised his viewer to take some profits in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP).

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is a good stock, said Cramer.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

