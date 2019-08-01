On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would stay away from Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

Cramer Sees a buying opportunity in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL). He explained that the company reported a very good quarter, much better than he expected.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) had a huge move higher this year, but Cramer is a buyer.

Europe is dead money, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy Banco Santander SA (NYSE: SAN).

Cramer advised his viewer to take some profits in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP).

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is a good stock, said Cramer.