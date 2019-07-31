Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 10:59am   Comments
Share:

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" the strong dollar is hurting Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF). He didn't like the last quarter.

Cramer likes Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and its new management. There is a scandal right now that's bringing the stock down, explained Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.

With Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at $146, Cramer doesn't want to blame people for taking profits, but he still likes the stock.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is very good, but Cramer prefers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has got another quarter before it really takes off, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Cramer thinks Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is an inexpensive stock and he likes the management. He is a buyer of the stock.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ALLY)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 30, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2019
3 Banking Options For People With Inconsistent Income
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week, July 29
Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Flooding And Wildfire Potential, Two Pacific Hurricanes