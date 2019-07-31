Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" the strong dollar is hurting Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF). He didn't like the last quarter.

Cramer likes Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and its new management. There is a scandal right now that's bringing the stock down, explained Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.

With Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at $146, Cramer doesn't want to blame people for taking profits, but he still likes the stock.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is very good, but Cramer prefers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has got another quarter before it really takes off, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Cramer thinks Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is an inexpensive stock and he likes the management. He is a buyer of the stock.