'Fast Money' Picks For July 29

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2019 5:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).

Jeff Mills wants to buy Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD). He likes its dividend yield and he thinks that its fundamentals look a lot better. Mills added that institutions are finally getting back in the sector.

Dan Nathan likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). He would keep it on a short leash.

