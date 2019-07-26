On CNBC's "Fast Money," Guy Adami said it makes more sense to buy Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) after it moved higher on earnings than it did on Thursday before the earnings report.

Karen Finerman said Alphabet was in a penalty box after the last earnings miss as there was no confidence among investors that the miss was a temporary thing. She thinks that after Thursday's report, the stock is out of the penalty box. She added that the share repurchase is fantastic.

Tim Seymour sees this is an important moment for the company to get confidence from the capital markets. He said the report showed the core business is very much alive.

Dan Nathan would be very surprised to see the stock at its prior highs. He reminded viewers that the DOJ antitrust review is still lurking.