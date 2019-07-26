Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Zuora, Lithia Motors And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2019 10:41am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer spoke about Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO). He wouldn't buy the stock because it missed the quarter so badly last time. He would wait for the full quarter to see if the company can get it right.

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) is a fantastic company and the stock is going higher, said Cramer.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) is not done going higher, thinks Cramer. He believes the stock is great.

Cramer would buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL). He said it's the top 5G play.

