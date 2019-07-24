Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix, WWE And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 24

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 5:28pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson said she likes Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX).

Pete Najarian saw some call options activity in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) and he wants to buy it.

See Also: How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings

Jon Najarian bought Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR).

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Joe Terranova would buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) with the stop loss below Monday's low.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Kourtney GibsonMedia Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBX + GS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019
Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE
Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym
Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings
In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; Cancer Genetics Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Impeachment, Mueller, Police Shootings, Reparations: 2020 Presidential Hopefuls Talk Policy In Detroit