Barron's Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More

The cover story in this weekend's Barron's examines a cheap but controversial bet on the future of tech.

Other featured articles offer gold mining, consumer spending and fintech stock picks.

Also, the prospects for a package delivery giant, a big-box retailer, a video streaming leader and more.





"SoftBank: The Biggest Bet on Tech" by Eric J. Savitz suggests that investing in SoftBank is a bet on the future of technology. See why, on a sum-of-the-parts basis, the shares arguably are priced up to 50% below the Japanese conglomerate's underlying asset value.

Al Root's "FedEx Stock Could Deliver a 33%Total Return" takes a look at how package-delivery giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is profiting from the growth of e-commerce and a reduction in spending. Find out what investors may be missing.

In "Aiming Higher on Target's Stock," Avi Salzman makes the case that retailer Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has spent heavily to bolster its web operations and keep prices low, and this has started to pay off. Yet its shares still look undervalued.

The possibility of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve is pressuring regional bank stocks, such as KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), according to "Fight the Fed With These Three Regional Bank Stocks" by Lawrence C. Strauss. See what to look for.

In Tae Kim's "Netflix's Problems Have Only Just Begun," see why though prior Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) selloffs have proven to be buying opportunities, Barron's believes this time feels different.

See Also: 'Public Opinion Has Changed So Dramatically': How Cannabis Is Shaping The 2020 Presidential Election

"Gold and Gold Mining Stocks Are Appealing as Interest Rates Fall" by Andrew Bary points out that this precious metal tends to do well when inflation-adjusted interest rates are low. See whether Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM) is worth a look now.

In "Consumer Spending Is Driving the Bull Market," Nicholas Jasinski examines why consumer spending has been strong and looks to continue that way. What does that mean for everything from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)?

Fintech companies like Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS), the digital conduits that sit between banks, businesses and consumers, continue to outpace traditional banking names. So says Ben Walsh's "Is the Fat Premium on Fintech Shares Justified?"

Photo credit: Mjs92984, via Wikimedia Commons