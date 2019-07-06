This weekend's Barron's presents 11 cheap blue-chips in a pricey market.

Other featured articles name cheap stocks that are cheap for a reason and how to play stocks that are mired in controversy.

Also: the prospects for a TV station operator, an e-commerce play, a grocery store chain and consumer goods giant.

"Blue Chips on Sale: 11 Cheap Stocks in a Pricey Market" by Jack Hough takes a look at Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and several other companies that have low price-to-earnings ratios, solid profits and decent growth, even while the stock market is hitting new highs.

Lawrence Strauss' "A TV Stock That Can Win No Matter Who Wins the 2020 Election" points out that broadcasting company Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) has outlets in a number of markets that should benefit from political ad spending in 2020.

In "A Company That's Thriving as an Antidote to Amazon," Tae Kim suggests that for hundreds of thousands of merchants trying to sell their wares online, Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) has become a viable alternative to the e-commerce colossus.

Large regional banks like Regions Financial Corp (NASDAQ: RF) didn't have to have their capital plans reviewed by the Federal Reserve this year, according to "Regional Banks Join the Dividend Party" by Lawrence Strauss. That didn't stop many of them from announcing new dividend increases.

In Jack Hough's "Beware These 'Radio Shack' Stocks: They're Cheap for a Reason," see why Barron's believes the time may have come and gone for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) and a number of other companies.

"5 Extreme Stocks: Great for Traders, Tougher for Investors" by Al Root says that controversy about a stock like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) sometimes leads to higher volatility and weaker returns. But that could also set up such stocks to gain as controversy fades.

In "Kroger Stock Has Slid This Year, and One Director Is Loading Up on Shares," Ed Lin examines why a Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) board member has loaded up on shares of the supermarket operator even though the stock has taken a pounding so far this year.

The valuation of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) remains compelling and investor concerns are still overblown. So says Paul Farrell's "Coke Is Still Undervalued." See why the stock offers a clearly superior long-term growth outlook compared with its peers.

