Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Aramark, Twilio And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 6:47am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he didn't like the last quarter Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) reported. He would not buy the stock.

Cramer would stay away from California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC). It's a fossil fuel company he doesn't like.

He would also sell Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED).

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) issues stocks all the time and Cramer doesn't want to buy it.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

Cramer sees more room on the upside for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB).

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) trades so low and it is the best-run company in the industry, said Cramer. He is afraid to recommend it as a buy.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

