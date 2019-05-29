Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Crown Castle, Marsh & McLennan And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 29

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 3:22pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kari Firestone recommended Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) as a buy. She said everybody needs an insurance broker and it is not connected to the interest rates.

Stephen Weiss likes Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP).

Pete Najarian said traders are buying puts in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB). He would be very careful with the stock.

Jon Najarian noticed that traders are buying puts in Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Kari Firestone Pete Najarian Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCI + DVA)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Arena Pharmaceuticals, Yext And More
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019
Insider Buys Of The Week: Crown Castle, Kinder Morgan, Morgan Stanley
Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Origin House Reports Higher California Sales In Q1