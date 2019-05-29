Crown Castle, Marsh & McLennan And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 29

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kari Firestone recommended Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) as a buy. She said everybody needs an insurance broker and it is not connected to the interest rates.

Stephen Weiss likes Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP).

Pete Najarian said traders are buying puts in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB). He would be very careful with the stock.

Jon Najarian noticed that traders are buying puts in Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA).