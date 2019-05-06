'Game Of Thrones' Viewers Spot A Starbucks Cup In Winterfell

Viewers of "Game of Thrones" — one of the most-watched television series — spotted a slight mistake Sunday when a Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) coffee cup appeared among the goblets of wine on the set in the Winterfell celebration.

In what appears to be an obvious time shift, the modern-day to-go cup stands out on the table as an out-of-place item in the final scene in episode four.

The series is broadcast by AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)-owned HBO.

Many viewers had complained that the Winterfell scene was too dark and they had trouble seeing what was happening, but the presence of the Starbucks cup proves that at least some viewers were not hampered by the lack of light.

While there may have been low lighting, there was no lack of drama in the "Game of Thrones" episode that featured the coffee cup. But even the beheading of Missandei received less online attention than the Starbucks cup cameo.

Historical sequence bloopers are nothing new in movies and television, but with the millions of sets of eyes on this particular series, it's no wonder that the coffee cup was spotted so quickly and by so many.

Twitter and Reddit lit up with comments. Many were cracking on the actors and also the Starbucks brand, like Ira Madison III:

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

