Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Bristol-Myers Squibb, Moderna And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). He thinks that its technology is good and he believes it's going to be hard pressed to be independent.

Cramer is concerned about Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN). He explained that it has a 5 percent yield, but its business is very tentative.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) is on fire and it benefits from the decline in the interest that you get for treasuries, said Cramer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) stock is in a decline because the company is trying to buy Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG). Cramer is a big believer in Giovanni Caforio, the CEO of the company and he is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) because he sees it as the best 5G play.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is a house of pain and Cramer would sell it. He thinks it's too dangerous.