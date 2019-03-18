Barron's On: Investing As Globalization Declines

This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses what investors should know about the decline of globalization.

See how some multinational companies already have been changing the way they operate.

Other notable articles share the findings of the annual Barron's energy roundtable and offer a long-term view on an embattled aerospace giant.

This weekend's Barron's cover story, "Investing as Globalization Declines" by Avi Salzman and Nicholas Jasinski, suggests that, with or without a trade deal with China, U.S. multinationals are revamping their supply chains. What do investors need to know?

Globalization is being overwhelmed by populism, nationalism and protectionism, according to the article. One executive states: "I probably never would have said it was going to end, but I'm starting to wonder. The trend seems to be heading that way. Countries are becoming more focused on protecting their world and less on how to work together as a global economy."

So U.S. companies are beginning to recalibrate their business strategies, and investing in this environment could be tricky. Even a handshake between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping won't bring about a return to the old ways of doing business.

See what a recent survey of executives at multinational corporations reveals about the shifting landscape, as well as how the likes of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) are reacting to these the trends.

How quickly is global trade declining, and how many jobs are returning to the United States? And which Asian countries are now outpacing China in exports to the United States?

Some other stories featured in this weekend's Barron's that are also worth a look: