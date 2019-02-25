Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Warren Buffett Acknowledges Overpaying For Kraft

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Warren Buffett Acknowledges Overpaying For Kraft
Related BRK-A
Warren Buffett Gives Thumbs-Up To New Execs, Notes Earnings Impact From Kraft Heinz In Annual Berkshire Hathaway Letter
Warren Buffett's Annual Letter Is Coming This Weekend: What To Expect
Three Things I Think I Think – Buffett Letter Edition (TalkMarkets)
Related BRK-B
Warren Buffett Gives Thumbs-Up To New Execs, Notes Earnings Impact From Kraft Heinz In Annual Berkshire Hathaway Letter
Warren Buffett's Annual Letter Is Coming This Weekend: What To Expect
Three Things I Think I Think – Buffett Letter Edition (TalkMarkets)

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett acknowledged in a CNBC interview Monday morning overpaying for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) when Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) teamed up with Brazil's 3G to buy the food company in 2013.

What Happened

Kraft's stock plunged 25 percent Friday in reaction to the company's earnings report, which included a $15.4-billion asset writedown, a dividend reduction and the disclosure of an SEC investigation. On Monday, Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick he "overpaid for Kraft," but said it remains a "wonderful business" that boasts one key advantage over smaller rivals.

As a top-tier food brand, it can "go toe-to-toe" with major retailers in negotiating terms, the 88-year-old CEO said. On the other hand, weaker brands "tend to lose out."

The company's legacy position in the food market also makes it one of a small handful of companies that oversees multiple billion-dollar brands, Buffett said. 

"How many new products really become big?" he asked. 

Buffett: Close To Making A Big Deal In Q4

Buffett also told Quick in the Monday morning interview that he was close to closing on a "very large" deal in the fourth quarter. Investors hoping to gain any insight into what Buffett is considering will likely be disappointed. The only hint Buffett offered: the company is located "on this planet."

"We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition," he said.

Related Links:

Warren Buffett, Other Kraft Heinz Institutional Investors Left With Mustard On Their Shirts

Warren Buffett Gives Thumbs-Up To New Execs, Notes Earnings Impact From Kraft Heinz In Annual Berkshire Hathaway Letter

Posted-In: Becky Quick CNBC food Warren BuffettMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRK-A + BRK-B)

Warren Buffett Gives Thumbs-Up To New Execs, Notes Earnings Impact From Kraft Heinz In Annual Berkshire Hathaway Letter
Warren Buffett's Annual Letter Is Coming This Weekend: What To Expect
Podcast: 5 Surprising Investing Moves Buffett Made As Stocks Fell
Growing Forth Worth Logistics Hub Among BNSF's Capital Spending Plans For 2019
What Are The Trends In 13Fs Showing Us?
For Sale: Performance Stocks, Slightly Worn
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BRK-A
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday