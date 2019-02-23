This weekend's Barron's cover story looks at the new cold war brewing in big tech.

Other featured articles offer looks at a health care stock hurt by overblown worries and a bargain among sin stocks.

Also: the prospects for a "flatlined" tech stock and one with a "ray of light."

The Cold War in Tech" by Reshma Kapadia, suggests that the battle for tech supremacy between the United States and China shows little sign of abating. See what that means for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and many others.

In "WellCare Poised to Ride Surging Medicare and Medicaid Spending," Lawrence C. Strauss shows how WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) has been hurt by overblown worries about its swift growth, earnings outlook and more.

Jack Hough's "Why Altria Is a Bargain Among 'Sin Stocks'" asks when so-called sin stocks became so respectable, given that companies like Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) now seem to trade at posh valuations.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was tech's hottest stock for much of 2018, according to "Nvidia's Once-Hot Stock Loses Its Sizzle" by Tae Kim. But the company's growth has flatlined with the crypto crash.

In Al Root's "A Ray of Light for Apple," see why it will be hard to penetrate the smartphone market further — even when 5G arrives. Where will growth come from as consumers switch to 5G, and what does that mean for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)?

Also in this week's Barron's:

The annual ranking of the best online brokers

A big disappointment from Warren Buffett

The eerie calm in global markets

China opening the tap on credit

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.