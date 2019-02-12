On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) is at the top of the range. He would take some off the table on Tuesday.

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) is so cheap, said Cramer. He is not backing away from the stock, but it seems to him that we are in a construction recession.

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is a winner, said Cramer. He is sticking with the stock.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) seems to be under pressure in the short term, but it could trade higher in the long term, said Cramer. He would rather buy Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).

Cramer thinks Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is going to do well in the long term.

Etsy, Inc. USA (NASDAQ: ETSY) has really good management, said Cramer. He would stick with the stock.