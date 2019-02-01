Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Groupon, Citigroup And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2019 6:57am
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN), but he has been wrong. He keeps seeing value in the stock so he is not going to desert it, but it hasn't been performing well.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is the cheapest among the banks, said Cramer. He added that it sells way through its tangible book value and the management is going to continue to buy back the stock.

Cramer thought that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE: PEI) was through the worst of it and it seems that is not the case. He wants to talk to the CEO again.

Cramer is not recommending any automakers, so he is not a buyer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC).

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) had an okay quarter and the stock is okay, said Cramer. He would rather buy United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

