Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Brink's, Medtronic And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2019 7:43am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said there was really no reason for a sell-off in Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO). He thinks the quarter was great and he wants to buy the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) has disappointed before, but it's a great speculative stock, said Cramer.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is a total winner, believes Cramer.

Cramer would let Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) rally a bit and then he would sell the stock. He is not endorsing the company after the CEO passed away last summer.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) could trade higher from its current price level, thinks Cramer.

Cramer likes EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). He thinks it's really good.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

