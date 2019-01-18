Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Brink's, Medtronic And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said there was really no reason for a sell-off in Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO). He thinks the quarter was great and he wants to buy the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) has disappointed before, but it's a great speculative stock, said Cramer.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is a total winner, believes Cramer.

Cramer would let Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) rally a bit and then he would sell the stock. He is not endorsing the company after the CEO passed away last summer.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) could trade higher from its current price level, thinks Cramer.

Cramer likes EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). He thinks it's really good.