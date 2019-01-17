Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twitter, Deutsche Bank And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't sell Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). He thinks there are just a couple of social media stocks that are working and he sees Twitter as inexpensive. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer doesn't like Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB). He believes it probably needs to raise capital.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has the cash flow to cover its dividend, said Cramer. He added that he wouldn't buy more shares in the name.

Cramer likes TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) very much.

Instead of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR), Cramer would rather buy Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD).

Cramer would stick with Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA). He likes the stock very much.