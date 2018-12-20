Market Overview

CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 20

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2018 7:35am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE) is the place to be. He is a buyer of the stock.

A strong dollar isn't going to be great for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE: EEM), said Brian Kelly. He would be a seller of the stock.

Steve Grasso thinks that Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU) should be bought. He warned viewers it could trade lower if the market goes down.

Guy Adami wants to buy CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME).

Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Pete Najarian

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

