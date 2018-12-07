Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On JPMorgan, PRA Health Sciences And Funko

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2018 7:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would be a buyer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). He is aware the stock is not going to trade higher immediately, but he's got a good feeling and he wants to take a long-term approach. He is optimistic because Warren Buffett is buying the bank stocks and he also has the long-term view.

Cramer likes PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) and the sector. He likes Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) better.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) is interesting, but there are blue-chip stocks that are trading lower and Cramer would rather own them.

