On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would be a buyer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). He is aware the stock is not going to trade higher immediately, but he's got a good feeling and he wants to take a long-term approach. He is optimistic because Warren Buffett is buying the bank stocks and he also has the long-term view.

Cramer likes PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) and the sector. He likes Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) better.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) is interesting, but there are blue-chip stocks that are trading lower and Cramer would rather own them.