Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Adobe, Barnes & Noble And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is not a bad stock, but he likes Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) a lot more.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) is not compelling enough for Cramer to recommend it as a buy.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) seems like it's getting a bid because it is trading higher although the fundamentals are not great, said Cramer. He doesn't want to recommend it on a takeover basis.

Cramer can't recommend Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) on a short-term basis. He expects it to report good quarterly earnings, but stocks are currently not reacting to the earnings. They are reacting on the Fed and the president, explained Cramer. He would buy some now and then wait for it to come down.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) had a big run and Cramer advised a viewer who closed a half of the position to let the rest run.

People think that Call of Duty is not doing that well for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), said Cramer. He wants to speak with the management before making a decision.