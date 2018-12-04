Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exelon, Okta, Wrkco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2018 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would hold on to Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC). He thinks the company is a great American manufacturer.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is the best steel company in the world, said Cramer. He added that it has a nice yield and it generates a huge amount of cash flow. He advised his viewer to hold on to it.

In the short term, the utility stocks are way too high, said Cramer. He added that Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a good company and he would buy more if it comes down.

Cramer thinks that Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a buy. He likes the merger because it takes out a competitor.

Cramer can't recommend WRKCO INC (NYSE: WRK) as a buy. He wouldn't sell it because it has a 4 percent yield.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) has a very good business, but Cramer likes Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) better.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is a high risk stock, said Cramer. He explained that it's up 150 percent, but it's in the enterprise software sector, which he really likes. He would wait for the earnings report or maybe buy some ahead of the report and some after the report.

Cramer has always liked National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG). He thinks it's a good company.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

