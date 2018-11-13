Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) isn't seeing any negative impact from trade and political disputes between China and the U.S. although this doesn't mean the coffee chain is fully immune, CEO Kevin Johnson told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

The Chinese market is Starbucks' second largest after the U.S. and its performance is closely watched by Street analysts and investors.

The key to success in China is no different than any other market and requires that businesses "engage with an attitude of optimism" with a focus on creating a "better environment for all," Johnson told Cramer on Monday.

There's "still more to do" so the coffee chain can realize near-term growth, but Starbucks also remains focused on the "long game," the CEO said.

"We really built Starbucks in China for China," he said. "It really is operating as an entity in China that is relevant to the consumer, to the culture."

'Growth At Scale Agenda'

Starbucks' management is on a mission of proving that its "growth-at-scale agenda" is sustainable for the company, the executive said.

Starbucks hopes to generate growth for years to come through its core business and new partnerships like the recently announced Global Coffee Alliance with Nestle, Johnson said.

"We think we've got one of the world's most admired and trusted brands, and we've got the right strategy to really drive the growth agenda here over the next several years."

On Tuesday afternoon, Dow Jones reported Starbucks will lay off 5 percent of its corporate workforce, totaling around 350 employees.

