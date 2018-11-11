Barron's Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Kroger, Volkswagen And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a look at the media empire built by mogul John Malone.

Other featured articles examine the prospects for a European carmaker, a discount retailer and a big grocer.

Also, supply chain stocks face headwinds and a boom for defense stocks.

"Inside the Malone Matrix" by Andrew Bary suggests that media mogul John Malone has assembled 10 cable and entertainment companies under the Liberty flag. See why Barron's believes they offer investors great value, as well as what may be in store for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) as well as Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYK).

Nicholas Jasinski's "As Tariffs Hit, Supply Chains Become a Hot Topic for Investors" points out that, with mounting trade tensions rippling through global supply chains built over the past two decades, the companies are faced with recasting the chains or passing costs to customers. See what that could mean for the likes of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI).

In "Defense Stocks to Enjoy a Boom With New Congress" by Bill Alpert, a leading analyst re-evaluates the aerospace and defense sector in the wake of the midterm elections and shares a few of his top stock picks. Find out whether Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) made the cut.

The world's largest car maker is still suffering from the diesel emissions crisis, according to "Volkswagen Stock Is Cheap and Has Lots of Horsepower" by Vito J. Racanelli. But with a new cost-cutting chief executive officer and a raft of potential valuable brands, the Frankfort-traded shares of Volkswagen now look very cheap, contends Barron's.

In Avi Salzman's "Dollar Tree Stock Is as Big a Bargain as Its Wares," a case is made that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has had trouble with its acquisition, Family Dollar stores, but that the decline in its shares is overdone. Are better days are coming for the Virginia-based discount retailer in this age of point-click-and-buy?

"Why It's Time to Take Those Kroger Profits" by Jack Hough indicates that Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) has had some wild swings, but it has executed on its strategy and is up some 29 percent since before the summer. The big grocer's outlook looks bright, but is it time to ring up the register on the shares as this article recommends?

Also in this week's Barron's:

The election and NAFTA replacement

Capital gains deferment as the next hot thing in investing

The best way to own the entire stock market in just one fund

The prospects for corporate bond funds.

