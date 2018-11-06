Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On GEO Group, Nokia, WWE And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is not a bad stock, but it's not a high quality stock either. He would rather buy a high-quality stock.

Cramer would not buy Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI). He thinks it's not a great stock and there are many industrial companies that are doing well and their stocks are struggling.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has got a great subscription business, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer doesn't like the private prison theme and he wouldn't buy The GEO Group Inc (NYSE: GEO).

Cramer tried to analyze Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) for a whole weekend and he concluded that it can't be analyzed.