Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Dell, Netflix, Wells Fargo And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story shows why there is no need to panic after last week's market rout.

Other featured articles look at who will and will not benefit from rising rates, and why tech stocks are likely to rebound.

Also, the prospects for tech earnings and five mutual funds for income investors.

"After the Tumble: What's Ahead for Stocks" by Ben Levisohn says there's no need to panic after rising rates, trade fears and a tech tumble sent the market reeling as U.S. investors joined the rest of the world in fretting about the future. See what is ahead for the likes of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) and PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG).

Avi Salzman's "Banks Will Benefit from Rising Rates. Other Sectors, Not So Much" discusses why the financial sector is a winner under the new rate regime, but autos, housing and utilities could be in line to feel more pain. Is that good news for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)?

In "Tech Stocks Could Rebound Again but the Risks Are Growing," Al Root examines why tech stocks are likely to rebound, but the sell-off suggests investors are paying more attention to the sector's challenges. See what could be in store for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and others.

Prominent investors like Carl Icahn and Paul Singer's Elliott Management are unhappy with the terms of the proposed $21.7 billion buyout, according to "Dell's Tracker Deal Heads for an Investor Showdown" by Andrew Bary. Find out what the fates of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) could be.

In Emily Bary's "Netflix and PayPal Execs Brace for Earnings After Market Tumble," the case is made that the looming earnings season will be a more candid one. First up: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX).

"The Stock Market Was Scary This Week. Here Are 5 Mutual Funds for Income Investors" by Lawrence C. Strauss suggests that last week's market rout was a wake-up call for complacent investors, who have plenty of options for income-oriented mutual funds. So, here Barron's offers a look at five portfolios that are also known as multi-asset income funds.

Also in this week's Barron's: