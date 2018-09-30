Barron's Picks And Pans: Cowen, Hasbro, Simon Property, Tesla And More

This weekend's Barron's shows why the midterm elections could boost health care stocks no matter the outcome.

Other featured articles offer the Barron's Pick getting a lift from the emerging cannabis market and real estate stocks that are riding a retail comeback.

Also, a toymaker expands its footprint and an automaker faces headwinds.

"The Midterms Could Give a Boost to These Health-Care Stocks" by Lauren R. Rublin shares why the Barron's policy roundtable sees more spending on health care, no matter the outcome of the election. That is good news for hospital operators. See how Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) and others could fare.

Jack Hough's "Hasbro Powers Up As Rival Mattel Stumbles" points out that the toy maker launched by Mr. Potato Head is making itself over into a diversified toy, movie and video game company. Find out how Barron's expects Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to fare a year after key retailer Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy.

In "Shares of Pet Insurer Trupanion Are Overvalued," Vito J. Racanelli takes a look at why Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock is trading like a hot tech stock when the company ought to be valued as an insurer. Also, is it true that only 1 percent of North American pets are covered by insurance?

The managers of the featured mutual fund focused on real estate take a concentrated, contrarian approach. Right now, that means an interest in malls that a teenager in the 1980s would appreciate, according to "Real Estate Stocks to Ride a Retail Comeback" by Vito J. Racanelli. What does that mean for the likes of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG)?

In Andrew Bary's "Getting a Lift From Pot," offers this week's Barron's Pick: Cowen Inc (NASDAQ: COWN), a low-profile investment bank that was willing to make a bet on an emerging Canadian marijuana industry when its rivals in the United States wouldn't go near it. See why Barron's believes that effort has paid off.

"Tesla Stock Has Plenty of Downside, With or Without Elon Musk" by Andrew Bary suggests that shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could fall further, whether or not the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission succeeds in forcing out its visionary founder as board chair and chief executive.

Also in this week's Barron's: