Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Technical Analyst On GE: 'Stay Away'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2018 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Technical Analyst On GE: 'Stay Away'
Related GE
A Gas Turbine Issue Turns A General Electric Bear Even Grizzlier
Fast Money Picks For September 18
Exeter Financial, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Boeing Co, Blackrock ... (GuruFocus)

The multiyear chart for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shows sustained selling pressure since late 2016 with "no relief in sight," according to Oppenheimer's Ari Wald.

The Analyst

Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, and Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, talked General Electric stock during a CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

The Thesis

GE's stock dipped below the $12 per share mark Monday and hasn't traded this low since mid-2009. With the stock lower by 33 percent since the start of 2018 on top of a 45-percent loss in 2017, shares are in a "very clearly defined falling channel," Wald told CNBC.

The research firm continues to hold a bearish stance on the stock with "no reason to take it off," he said. 

Looking forward, GE's stock could test the $8.50 level, which represents 2009's low, Wald said. This would imply another drop of nearly 30 percent from today's levels, which is "really amazing to talk about" considering the S&P 500 index is up around 300 percent since 2009, he said. 

"Talk about underperformance," Wald said. "Stay away."

Sanchez: Too Many Known Negatives

GE's stock comes with many "known negatives," Sanchez said. They include the following, the Chantico Global CEO said:

  • Unfunded pension liabilities.
  • Cash flow concerns.
  • Ongoing losses at the legacy insurance business.
  • Most recently, the disclosure of problems with its turbine blades.

GE does have several positive attributes, including a strong aviation business and strong dividend, she said. But the negatives outweigh the positives and the stock is "trading at option value" right now, Sanchez said. 

Price Action

GE shares were down 1.62 percent at $11.54 off the open Tuesday.

Related Links:

Sell-Side Analysts Respond To GE's Earnings Sell-Off

A Gas Turbine Issue Turns A General Electric Bear Even Grizzlier

Posted-In: Ari Wald Chantico Global CNBC Gina Sanchez Oppenheimer technical analysis Trading NationMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

A Gas Turbine Issue Turns A General Electric Bear Even Grizzlier
Fast Money Picks For September 18
TerraForm Power's Q2 Print Energizes Oppenheimer
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The Highs And Lows Of Earnings Season Dominate July's IMX Results
Investor Movement Index July Summary
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Only The Ripple Bulls Are Ready To Charge From Behind