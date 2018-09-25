Market Overview

Chesapeake Energy, Discovery, Lennar, Michael Kors: 'Fast Money' Picks For September 25

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2018 7:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour revealed he has a long position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK). He said it's a recovery story and its balance sheet continues to get better.

Karen Finerman believes the sell-off in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) is overdone. She has a long position in the name.

Steve Grasso thinks it's time to buy Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Discovery Communications inc (NASDAQ: DISCA).

