Fast Money Picks For September 12

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Steve Grasso said that he has a long position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). He added that investors who think that trade concerns are going away even slightly should also build a long position in the name.

Brian Kelly said crude oil is going higher and he thinks that buying SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (ETF) (NYSE: XOP) is the best way to play higher oil.

Dan Nathan thinks that it is going to be possible to buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) 10 percent lower.

Guy Adami wants to buy Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) on the positive news after the bell.