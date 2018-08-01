Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Evolent Health, Triton And More

Jim Cramer advised his viewer on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" to buy more shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX). He thinks it's one of the best acting stocks.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) has a good platform, said Cramer. He would rather own UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Cramer thinks that Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is undervalued. He's also looking at DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP).

Cramer likes Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) and he thinks the device sector is good. He also likes Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) has a good yield, thinks Cramer. He likes the containers, but he isn't crazy about them.