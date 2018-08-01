Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Evolent Health, Triton And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2018 7:42am   Comments
Jim Cramer advised his viewer on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" to buy more shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX). He thinks it's one of the best acting stocks.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) has a good platform, said Cramer. He would rather own UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Cramer thinks that Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is undervalued. He's also looking at DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP).

Cramer likes Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) and he thinks the device sector is good. He also likes Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) has a good yield, thinks Cramer. He likes the containers, but he isn't crazy about them.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

