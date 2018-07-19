Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Advanced Micro Devices, Apache, Twilio And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2018 7:37am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) belongs higher.

Cramer has cooled on Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) because he doesn't see profit.

The CEO of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has done a fantastic job, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is a buy.

If Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) gets a pipeline through to Mexico, it is going to do incredibly well, said Cramer. At the moment, Cramer would rather be in other stocks.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is oversold and the whole group is way too low, said Cramer.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

