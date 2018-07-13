Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cigna, VMware, WWE And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) has been one of his favorite stocks. It's an aggressive grower and it pays a nice dividend yield. He is a buyer.

CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) is undervalued, said Cramer. He added that the stock deserves to be much higher.

Cramer would not buy Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM) because he thinks lithium isn't going higher.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) had a strong move higher, but Cramer is a buyer.

Cramer would buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), if its dividend yield increases to 3 percent. He added that the semi equipment stocks aren't the right place to be at this point in the cycle.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is a hold, thinks Cramer.

Cramer isn't interested in the drug delivery business and he wouldn't buy West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST).

Instead of Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR), Cramer would rather buy VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW).