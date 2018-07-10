Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Twitter And Interactive Brokers Group

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" he remains positive on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) after the stock traded sharply lower. He believes advertisers need an alternative to Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and YouTube.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has been pulled down by the general negativity in the banking sector, explained Cramer. He would buy some at the current price level and he would add to the position if it trades lower.