Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Twitter And Interactive Brokers Group

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2018 7:26am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" he remains positive on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) after the stock traded sharply lower. He believes advertisers need an alternative to Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and YouTube.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has been pulled down by the general negativity in the banking sector, explained Cramer. He would buy some at the current price level and he would add to the position if it trades lower.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad MoneyMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

