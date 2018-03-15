Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Centene, Pilgrim's Pride And Danaher

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer spoke about Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC). He said he would buy more. The stock is one of his favorite stocks and he thinks it could go higher.

Cramer doesn't really care for the food stocks and he isn't a buyer of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC). General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is the only food stock he's willing to recommend.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is going to trade much higher, thinks Cramer.