Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Disney, AMD, RH And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is going to get strong, but it requires patience.
Cramer thinks that the CEO of RH (NYSE: RH), Gary Friedman, is doing the right things. He added that the viewer might have to buy the stock a little bit lower.
ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has made too much of a move, said Cramer. He would wait for a pullback.
Cramer said that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has stalled. He explained that the CEO is doing a great job, but the company is competing against NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and that's tough competition.
