Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Disney, AMD, RH And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2018 7:42am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is going to get strong, but it requires patience.

Cramer thinks that the CEO of RH (NYSE: RH), Gary Friedman, is doing the right things. He added that the viewer might have to buy the stock a little bit lower.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has made too much of a move, said Cramer. He would wait for a pullback.

Cramer said that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has stalled. He explained that the CEO is doing a great job, but the company is competing against NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and that's tough competition.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

