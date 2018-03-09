Jim Cramer Weighs In On Kraft Heinz, Stitch Fix, Vale And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he can't find a compelling reason to buy Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC).

Cramer thinks it's all right to buy Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) at its current price level.

Cramer advised a viewer to buy more Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D).

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is fine, thinks Cramer. He added that he was stunned by the CEO departure.

Cramer isn't a believer in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX).

Instead of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK), Cramer would rather buy Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) or Dominion Energy Inc.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) is a speculative stock, said Cramer.

Cramer likes STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM). He thinks it's a very inexpensive semiconductor stock.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is a sales play and an interest rate play, explained Cramer. He added that sales are good, but people are worried about interest rates.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is fine, said Cramer. He owns it in his charitable fund.

Cramer is torn about EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). The company missed the quarter badly and there are concerns about credit issues.